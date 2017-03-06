Midlothian boy battling cancer getting magical helicopter ride

A Midlothian boy with cancer is getting a helicopter ride of a lifetime.

Beckett Wyatt, 8, is battling a very rare form of cancer and is now in stage 4. Since he was diagnosed in June, he has been checking fun things to do off his bucket list, and taking a helicopter ride is among them.

Beckett will be picked up from the soccer field at the Midlothian Family YMCA and go on a helicopter ride to VCU Medical Center, a YMCA spokesperson said in a press release. The helicopter will take off around 9 a.m. and should land at VCU Medical Center around 9:15 a.m.

The YMCA has supported Beckett and his family throughout their journey and did not hesitate to make space for his magical helicopter ride.

“The YMCA is so much more than a gym. We are a community service organization that is there for people when they need us. We are honored to be a part of Beckett’s journey and provide this magical opportunity that our community will never forget,” said Patricia Green, executive director of the Midlothian Family YMCA.

