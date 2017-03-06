IHOP's National Pancake Day is Tuesday

Calling all pancake lovers! It's almost time for IHOP's National Pancake Day.

On Tuesday, March 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., customers can get a free short stack of IHOP's original buttermilk pancakes. Some locations will be offering extended hours until 10 p.m.

In return, IHOP is asking guests to make a donation to one their charitable partners: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Their goal is to raise $3.5 million for battling critical illnesses.

The free pancakes are available for dine-in only.

Here is a list of IHOP restaurants in the Richmond/Tri-Cities area:

Colonial Heights - 338 Southpark Circle, Suite D, 804-526-4902

Chester - 12251 Bermuda Crossroad Ln., 804-768-9077

Glen Allen - 9820 W. Broad St, 804-346-5424

Mechanicsville - 7401 Sandy Lane, 804-730-5764

Richmond - 4840 S. Laburnum Avenue, 804-222-0697

Richmond - 7714 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-327-1650

