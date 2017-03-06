Teen killed in Prince Edward ATV crash identified

Virginia State Police identified the 17-year-old girl killed in an ATV crash in Prince Edward County on Sunday.

Troopers say Janet M. Driver, 17, of Burkeville, was driving a 2014 Suzuki ATV down Route 713 when it ran off the side of the road. The ATV overturned several times and hit several trees. Driver and a 14-year-old passenger were thrown from the ATV.

The crash happened at 5:03 p.m. on Route 713, just east of Route 623.

Driver was transported to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, where she died later Sunday evening. The passenger was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond and is being treated for serious injuries.

Police say the neither Driver nor the passenger were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

