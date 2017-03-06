Teen killed in Prince Edward ATV crash identified

The kickoff celebrated the Salvation Army's programs, including Angel Tree, Coats for Kids, and red Kettlebell Collections, among others.More >>
A 23-year-old Farmville man was riding a skateboard when he was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on West Third Street in Farmville Tuesday night.More >>
A missing 14-year-old boy has reunited with his family, according to the New Kent Sheriff's Office.More >>
A driver is currently in the hospital after an accident on Interstate 95 South on Sunday.More >>
The sheriff's office received a call around 6 p.m. about an intoxicated man inside his home on Judes Ferry Road.More >>
