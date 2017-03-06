Henrico brewery helps couple get married early

A Henrico brewery stepped up to help a couple get married after cancer tried to ruin the family's special moment.

Strangeways Brewery posted several photos on their Facebook page, and they said, "It was our honor to host the wedding reception of Kristen and Brandon Ivory."

The beautiful couple originally planned for an October wedding but decided to move up the wedding so the bride's little brother, Beckett Wyatt, could be a part of the celebration.

Wyatt was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Ewing's sarcoma, which is cancer found in the bone and soft tissue. He'll also be getting a special helicopter ride on Tuesday, one of many fun things he wants to cross off his bucket list.

He will be picked up from the soccer field at the Midlothian Family YMCA and go on a helicopter ride to VCU Medical Center, a YMCA spokesperson said in a press release.

Strangeways, as well as Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds, Paisley & Jade, DJ Hunter Omohundro and I.K. Catering- "Catering with Class", all stepped up to make the wedding happen in less than a month.

Click here to see how you can help little Wyatt with medical bills related to his cancer.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12