Apartment fire in Richmond's Gilpin Court results in $8k worth of damage

An apartment fire broke out in Richmond early Monday morning and resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The fire happened on the second floor at an apartment complex, located in the 400 block of Calhoun Street, around 5:35 a.m.

Fire officials say crews were notified that a wheelchair bound person was still inside the apartment. Crews quickly rescued the person from the apartment and was transported to VCU Medical Center for smoke inhalation. The person's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The fire was found in the bedroom and was quickly put out.

There is no word on what caused the fire, which damaged two apartments and resulted in about $8,000 worth of damage.

The Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority handled relocating the residents.

