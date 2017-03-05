VA man behind bars following pursuit on I-295, I-64 E

A Newport News man is behind bars following a pursuit that started in Central Virginia and ended in Williamsburg on Sunday morning. Police say this was his 18th offense of driving with a suspended license.

Virginia State Police say Jamahl Bethea, 26, of Newport News, was going 87 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 295, and the trooper attempted to initiate a stop at mile marker 34 around 9:36 a.m. Officers also attempted to pull him over for having an illegal window tint.

The pursuit then headed south on Interstate 295 and then continued onto Interstate 64 East, where officers say the suspect crashed into another vehicle around mile marker 239 in Williamsburg.

Bethea was arrested and transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg, where he is currently being held without bond.

Police say the driver of the vehicle Bethea struck was transported to Riverside Hospital for minor injuries.

Bethea was charged with felony elude police, felony hit and run, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license (18th offense), reckless driving, no insurance, showing a false ID to police, illegal window tint, and possession of marijuana.

No law enforcement were injured, and the pursuit remains under investigation.

