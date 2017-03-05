Amelia Court House woman identified as victim in Richmond homicide

Richmond police have identified the victim in a homicide on Warwick Road on Saturday, and they are asking for the public's help as they investigate what happened.

Officers say Katherine A. Wiglesworth, 47, of Amelia Court House, was found in the 5200 block of Warwick Road with injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:23 p.m. Saturday by responding emergency personnel.

Wiglesworth was found in a parking lot behind a church, according to police. Her death marks Richmond's 14th homicide of the year.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

