Richmond restaurant closed until further notice after Sunday fire

A Richmond restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to Rappahannock Restaurant, located at 322 East Grace Street, around 3:26 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in the hood system, located in the kitchen, and made the way up to the roof. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the building.

Rappahannock Restaurant is a three-story building, and crews say the fire caused extensive damage to the building.

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant posted an update to its Facebook page on Monday morning:

Rappahannock Restaurant will be closed until further notice. We are still assessing the damages and hope to know more soon. Rapp Session will be closed today. We are very grateful that no one was hurt. All reports indicate that our management team did an incredible job of getting everyone out quickly and orderly, and everyone is safe and sound. All reservations are being contacted. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you all again for your support and well wishes. Also, we've received a lot of messages from the business community offering to help, thank you. We're are very appreciative of all the support and help. We hope to have more updates soon.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12