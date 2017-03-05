Richmond crews respond to two house fires Sunday afternoon

Richmond Fire battled two house fires early Sunday afternoon, and both happened around the same time.

The first fire happened around 12:44 p.m. in the 3400 block of Keighly Road, near Ruffin and Commerce roads.

Fire officials say they found a small fire in the electrical meter base, and it was quickly put out.

Two men and one woman were displaced, and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

The second fire happened in the 3500 block of Bowland Road, where fire officials say a woman called and said her house was on fire.

Crews saw heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on the scene.

The woman living in the home made it out of the house before fire crews arrived.

