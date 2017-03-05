Community comes together for VA chef who lost hand in accident

Friends, family, and the community have come together to help raise money for a Charlottesville chef who lost her hand in an industrial accident.

Allie Redshaw's hand was caught in a meat grinder on Wednesday. Emergency responders were called to Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria around 7 a.m., according to WVIR. Allie was then rushed off to UVA Medical Center.

A friend says doctors were unable to save her right hand, so Allie had her hand amputated up to her wrist.

Friends are raising money to "help with medical expenses, the road to recovery, and future prosthesis," according to the GoFundMe page.

Nearly $100,000 has been raised since Wednesday. The goal is to raise $150,000.

Allie's husband, Ian, posted a message on his Facebook page to thank everyone for their support.

To our community, We cannot even begin to thank you for your outpouring of love, Allie is a trooper and recovering well, she did lose her hand and it will be a long road but thanks to our community for the support and care it will be less bumps. Lampo Neapolitan pizzeria and our portico family are putting together a food plan for us during this process. We cannot thank you all enough for your care, and love.

