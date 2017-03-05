Man wounded in shooting near state capitol

A man was wounded in a shooting that happened near the state capitol.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Main Street, and officers received the call just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the man was running from the gunfire when he was struck in the hip. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

He was transported to the hospital and should be okay.

Anyone with any information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

