VA police arrest shoplifter in connection with killing store security guard

Police in Woodbridge arrested a shoplifter in connection with stabbing and killing a security guard at Potomac Mills.

Jamel Carlos Kingsbury, 35, was caught stealing from a Burlington Coat Factory on Saturday afternoon.

There was a struggle after two employees confronted him, and a security guard was stabbed. The security guard, identified as 44-year-old Larry Drumgole, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Kingsbury was also involved in a "domestic-related call" Saturday morning, according to police.

He is now charged with murder.

