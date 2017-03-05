Shots fired into Henrico home with family inside

Henrico police responded to a call for shots fired into a home with a family inside.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday in the 4700 block of Charles City Road, which is near the Richmond International Airport.

Bullets ripped through the home, as the family took cover.

No one was hurt, but police are looking for suspects.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12