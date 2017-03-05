Family of 3 displaced after Chesterfield house fire

A family of three was displaced after their Chesterfield home caught on fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the 4500 block of Litchfield Drive, located in the Creekwood subdivision.

It took crews over an hour to get the fire under control.

The family, which consists of two adults and a small child, was able to get out safely, and they are receiving help from the Red Cross.

Officials are investigating what started the fire.

