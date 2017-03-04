Community gathers for Chesterfield teen released from hospital

A community gathered for Neico Hayden, 17, who was released from VCU Medical Center after being shot in the face back in December.

A parade was held for him in Chesterfield on Saturday.

On Dec. 18, he was shot in the face. His mom, Robin, said Neico accidentally fired the shotgun, and the bullet ricocheted, blowing off his nose and part of his frontal lobe.

He was initially given a one percent chance of survival, and at one point, Robin was told even if he did survive, he would never walk or talk again.

Neico was released from the hospital on Thursday.

