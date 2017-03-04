Missing, endangered VA man found safe

A missing and endangered Virginia man has been found safe, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers said Peter Dailey Cooper, 54, left his residence in the 5800 block of Anthony Drive in Woodbridge around 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4. He was safely located later that evening.

Police officials believed Peter left his residence voluntarily but may have been in need of assistance, which qualified him as being endangered.

Officers also believed Peter may have been driving a red 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Virginia tags JNE6918.

