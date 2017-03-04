14-year-old VA girl found safe in Oklahoma

A 14-year-old girl, who was last seen on Feb. 28, was found safe in Oklahoma Saturday night.

Jamia Antoinee Holland, of Fairfax, was found safe just before 10 p.m. in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Officers say she is in good health and will be returning home.

Before Holland went missing, she was last seen in the Alexandria area of the county on Tuesday, police said.

Detectives said they were concerned for her welfare but did not say if Holland was at risk or not.

Detectives are continuing to work closely with Holland and her family.

