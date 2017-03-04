2 men found dead in Chesterfield home; officers conduct death investigation

Chesterfield police are conducting a death investigation after they received a call for two men found dead in a home.

Officers say the call came in around 8:25 a.m. Saturday for the men dead in a home in the 9800 block of Old Cannon Road, which is right off of Hopkins Road.

However, officers are not actively looking for any suspects at this time.

