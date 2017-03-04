Family of 5 displaced after Colonial Heights home catches on fire

A family of five is displaced after their home caught on fire in Colonial Heights.

Firefighters fought heavy flames in the 3200 block of Bermuda Avenue, located near Boulevard and West Ellerslie Avenue, around 12:05 a.m. on Saturday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire and smoke throughout the home.

It took 30 minutes for crews to knock out the flames.

Officials say the family inside the home was able to make it out okay. The family consisted of three adults, two children, and one dog. The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

