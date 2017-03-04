Chesterfield stabbing victim shows up to hospital with knife wounds

Chesterfield police are looking into a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

Investigators are working to figure out what led to the stabbing after a man showed up at Southside Regional Hospital with multiple knife wounds. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Saturday from the hospital.

Officers say the man has non-life-threatening injuries, and officers have not provided any details on a suspect.

The location of where the stabbing happened is unknown at this time, and police are still working to talk to the victim to find out what happened.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12