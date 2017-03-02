Alcohol a likely factor in Short Pump crash

Two people involved in the crash are expected to be OK. (Source: NBC12)

Police say alcohol was a likely factor in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday that shut down a ramp and some lanes of Broad Street in Short Pump.

When officers arrived at the scene around midnight, one of the drivers was trapped in an overturned vehicle.

Fire crews and police had to get that person out of the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Charges are pending.

