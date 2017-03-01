Jones powers Spiders past UMass

The Prince George baseball team and Lee-Davis softball team won 5A south region titles Friday night.More >>
The Prince George baseball team and Lee-Davis softball team won 5A south region titles Friday night.More >>
Mike'l Simms went from Highland Springs to prep school to a JUCO and finally today, the VCU Rams.More >>
Mike'l Simms went from Highland Springs to prep school to a JUCO and finally today, the VCU Rams.More >>
The Royals' baseball program made a little bit of history, advancing to the state tournament for the first time in history. The 2017 version of Prince George baseball is happy, but doesn't plan on the run ending just yet.More >>
The Royals' baseball program made a little bit of history, advancing to the state tournament for the first time in history. The 2017 version of Prince George baseball is happy, but doesn't plan on the run ending just yet.More >>
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) proved to be too much for the Raiders on Thursday night, downing Atlee, 11-3, but the Raiders are still in next week's state tournament.More >>
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) proved to be too much for the Raiders on Thursday night, downing Atlee, 11-3, but the Raiders are still in next week's state tournament.More >>
Hanover product Derek Casey will take the mound in hopes of leading Virginia to a win in its NCAA regional opener. The Cavaliers face Dallas Baptist in Fort Worth at 4:00pm ET on Friday.More >>
Hanover product Derek Casey will take the mound in hopes of leading Virginia to a win in its NCAA regional opener. The Cavaliers face Dallas Baptist in Fort Worth at 4:00pm ET on Friday.More >>