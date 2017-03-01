Jones powers Spiders past UMass

ShawnDre' Jones made a career-tying six 3-pointers and scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half when Richmond pulled away from Massachusetts for a 75-64 win on Wednesday night.



Jones sank 6 of 9 3-point attempts and the Spiders 15 of 26 from the arc for 58 percent. Khwan Fore and De'Monte Buckingham added 11 points each with Buckingham collecting eight assists. Nick Sherod scored 10 points for the Spiders (18-11, 12-5), who picked up their sixth conference road victory.



Luwane Pipkins scored 19 points, Rashaan Holloway 15 and Brison Gresham 12 for the Minutemen (14-16, 4-13), who have lost four of their last five. UMass shot 50 percent but was only 3 of 17 from 3-point range though they outscored Richmond 42-24 in the paint and had 10 more rebounds.



UMass had an 11-point lead in the first half but it was just one by halftime. Richmond opened the second half on a 13-2 run and maintained a double-figures lead over the final 11 minutes, leading by as many as 18.

Richmond returns to the Robins Center to close out the regular season on Saturday as the Spiders host Saint Louis at 4:00pm.



