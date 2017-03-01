Man arrested in shooting of mother, son in Petersburg

Trevean Morton is behind bars in connection with the shooting of a woman and her son in Petersburg last week. (Source: Petersburg Police)

A 22-year-old Petersburg man is behind bars in connection with the shooting of a woman and her son in Petersburg last week.

The US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Trevean Morton around 5 p.m. Wednesday in connection with the double shooting on Sunday.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was shot in the neck while sitting in her vehicle on Rome Street, while her 19-year-old son was shot in the leg as he ran from the vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital and released the same evening.

