Celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday with these fun activities!

March 2nd is Dr. Seuss's birthday. The day is also designated as Read Across America Day to honor the beloved author of books for children.

The best way to celebrate is to read some of Dr. Seuss's great books. We also found some awesome activities for kids that you can do to keep the fun going.

Once you're done, post a picture of your child's masterpiece on our Facebook post about Read Across America Day!

And don't forget, "“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.” - Dr. Seuss

Find even more activities to do HERE!

