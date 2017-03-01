Richmond woman found safe after going missing from Northside

A 61-year-old who went missing from Richmond's Northside last week has been found, according to Richmond Police.

RPD asked the public for help finding 61-year-old Mary Rivers after she went missing from the Northside last week. They were concerned because she had not taken her medications and suffers from a health condition.

Police say Rivers was found safe on Wednesday. No further details were provided.

