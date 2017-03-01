Chesterfield man accused of fleecing 5 out of $100,000

Chesterfield police have arrested a man who allegedly defrauded victims of thousands of dollars by falsely claiming to help them obtain mortgages.

Officers say multiple victims reported that Timothy S. Wenk, former owner of Premier Consulting, fraudulently offered to help them secure mortgages and kept the money they paid him. Losses reported by five victims totaled more than $100,000, according to police.

"We're aware of five victims now. We believe there are additional victims, likely in the Richmond metro area," explained Lt. Jason Stocks with Chesterfield Police. "We'd like to solicit anyone who may have been a victim in the community to come forward so we can get them assistance."

Police obtained warrants for Wenk and charged him with five counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. The 50-year-old turned himself in on Tuesday, and was released from the Chesterfield County Jail on bond.

He contacted NBC12 to say he vehemently denied these claims and had his clients sign a contract stating he was not a mortgage broker. He plans to vindicate himself in court.

He is set to appear in Chesterfield County General District Court on April 19 at 1 p.m.

Officers say Wenk also goes by the names of "Timothy Scott" and "Timothy Wink."

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Wenk is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.

