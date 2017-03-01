Man allegedly uses inhalant before Chesterfield crash, faces charges

Chesterfield police say a man, who allegedly used an inhalant before crashing into a tree, is facing charges.

On Feb. 23 at 11:30 a.m., officers say a 2010 Nissan Altima was heading east on Full Rack Drive when the driver, identified as Brian E. Penny, fell asleep. The vehicle crossed the westbound lane and hit a tree.

Chesterfield police say he also used an inhalant before the crash happened.

Penny was sent to the hospital with serious injuries and was charged with reckless driving.

