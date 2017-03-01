Crews fight brush fires across Richmond metro

High winds and dry conditions helped spark several small brush fires across the Richmond metro on Wednesday.

Richmond fire crews are fighting a brush fire in the city's Southside, near the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

No buildings or property are in danger at this time.

Other confirmed small brush fires were also reported across the area.

