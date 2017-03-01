Trial date set for Henrico man accused of killing wife

A trial date has been set for the Henrico man accused of killing his wife while a child was inside the home.

According to online court records, the jury trial for Alvin E. Banks is supposed to last for two days in June.

Police say Banks gunned down his wife, Katrina Banks, inside their home in the 3900 block of Orion Court. Officers responded to the scene around 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2016.

Court documents say he ran to a nearby fire station to get help. When officers arrived, they could hear a child screaming in the basement.

Katrina Banks worked as a nurse, and the couple had two children.

Banks was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in what police say was a domestic-related incident.

