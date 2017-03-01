Dentists, practice honor beloved late Richmond dentist

After 39 years of practicing dentistry in Richmond, Dr. Michael McMunn, of Michael McMunn DDS and Associates, a beloved and well-known dentist, passed away tragically and unexpectedly.

Since his passing, the employees at his practice and dentists from around the region are working together to continue his legacy and keep his dentistry open, while searching for someone to fill his shoes.

Dr. McMunn was known for his bright smile, his goofy personality, and his faith. He served the Richmond community for 39-years, many of those years he worked on Patterson Avenue.

Dr. Shari Ball was his associate dentist for over a decade.

“He spent his life serving people,” Ball said. “The patients he saw in here, they weren't his patients. They were his family.”

McMunn’s associates were also his family. Ball said every work day started with a prayer and ended with a "thank you."

“I had one person who said, 'You know how there is a pebble and you put it in a lake, and there would be ripples...he was a boulder,'" Ball said.

Dr. McMunn passed away suddenly four weeks ago from a heart aneurism. He left behind a wife of 47 years, children, grandchildren, friends and coworkers, and patients.

“We were his team, not his employees. We worked very well as a group. We had very long-term employees here,” said Carol Peterson, Dr. McMunn’s Patient Coordinator for 28 years.

Peterson jumped into action after Dr. McMunn’s passing by contacting a group called the "dental mutual assistant program,” to help in his absence.

“Before I knew it, our phone was ringing off the hook from dentists in our community calling us and signing up for a day or two days or three days to come and cover our patients,” Peterson said.

Over 20 dentists have volunteered their time, including Jim Schroeder, a long-time friend of Dr. McMunn's, who is now leading the charge to find a dentist to take over the practice.

“Looking for the qualified candidate to continue the testimony he was,” Schroeder said.

