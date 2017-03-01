Some Central VA schools cancel after-school activities due to storm threat

With severe thunderstorms racing across Virginia on Wednesday afternoon, several school systems have announced that after-school activities are canceled.

Chesterfield, Hanover, Goochland, Nottoway, Louisa, Petersburg and Stafford schools have canceled after-school activities.

A planned School Board meeting in Petersburg will go on as scheduled.

Amelia Public Schools are closing at 2 p.m.

