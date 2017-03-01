Buzzer beater at 'Unified' league in Henrico creates buzz on social media

Connor goes up for a three-point shot in a Unified league game. (Source: Henrico Schools)

A buzzer beater at basketball game is creating a lot of buzz across social media on Wednesday.

A video clip shows "Connor" nailing a three-point shot in a "Unified basketball game" in a league created by Henrico Public Schools and Special Olympics.

The games are held at four of Henrico's 12 middle schools.

"Special Olympics Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team as a way to break down barriers and build meaningful relationships among young people," Henrico Schools posted on Facebook Tuesday night.

