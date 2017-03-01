Child's death sparks investigation by Richmond police

Richmond police are currently conducting a death investigation that involves a child under 5 years old.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1100 block of St. John Street, near Brook Road and Chamberlayne Parkway, to assist Richmond Ambulance for the call.

Officers are still investigating, and no foul play is suspected.

