Maymont Farm to re-open this month

The Maymont Farm is re-opening later this month.

The grand re-opening will be held on Sunday, March 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maymont Farm.

The visit to the farm is free, but some activities may cost money.

Guests will be able to “feed the farm animals, watch animal training with the goats, greet Percy the donkey, take selfies with the animals and a tractor, meet Richmond mascots including Nutzy the Flying Squirrel and Seymour the Friendly Dinosaur from the Children’s Museum of Richmond, watch juggling performances by Johnathan Austin, ride a trackless train, adopt a Maymont animal, support the farm with an engraved paver, and more.”

The farm re-opening is presented by Capital One.

