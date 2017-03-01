Lanes back open on I-64W near Shockoe Valley Bridge

All westbound lanes of I-64 are back open on the Shockoe Valley Bridge after a crash caused the lanes to close.

VDOT says the incident happened at the mile marker of 191, just before the bridge.

Just after 10 a.m., traffic was backed up for more than two miles.

The lanes opened up just after 11 a.m.

There is currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

