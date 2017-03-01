PHOTOS: Suspect follows woman into restaurant restroom, sexually assaulted her

A man followed a woman into a Fredericksburg restaurant restroom and sexually assaulted her before running out the back door, according to police.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in the Sunday, Feb. 19 incident at the Capital Ale House on Caroline Street.

Detectives say the man entered the restaurant and approached a group of friends, striking up a conversation and telling the group that he was from Miami and in the area for contract work near a military base. He's described as having a Cuban-type accent.

Police released video of a man they say is wanted for questioning. Charges have not been brought, at this time. Police say the woman wasn't injured.

The suspect is described as a white man, who is between 28 to 30 years old, weighs about 150 lbs. is 5'6" to 5'10" tall has brown hair.

"That's creepy that I could have been standing right there," said Bridgette Quann, who was at the restaurant the night of the alleged sexual assault. Quann says the bar was busy and isn't the kind of place you'd expect a crime like this to happen. "Everybody's just in there sipping beer. It doesn't even get rowdy."

"There's always a lot of people there. It's always loud. It's always a fun place to go. I love it," said Leah Boehman.

The Capital Ale House's owner, Matthew Simmons, says the restaurant is doing everything possible to help the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking anyone with any information on this case to call 540-373-3122.

