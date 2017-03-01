RVA Parenting: Maggie Walker on limited edition cloth diaper

A Richmond legend is being honored in a unique way.

A popular cloth diaper brand, called Cotton Babies, has launched a “Genius Series,” honoring smart leaders of our past, and on that list is Maggie Walker.

There is an entire line inspired by the historic banker and businesswoman.

The print is floral: cotton diapers says they were inspired by Maggie’s love of flowers and her accomplishments.

The diapers are only available for a limited time, so grab one now.

