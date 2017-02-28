Friends, family remember Monacan student killed in crash

Good food for a good cause in Chesterfield. Friends and family gathered Tuesday night to remember a Monacan High School student killed in a weekend car crash.

An annual fundraiser to support the Monacan High School RAMPs organization was held Tuesday night, but considering the tragic events from the weekend, the turnout was overwhelming. At one point, the line actually ramped around the building.

Classmates all turned out to support the organizations vice president, Henry Revere.

"He was a larger-than-life guy. He owned a room when he walked into it. His personality was huge, everyone loved him," said Noah Carter.

Carter is the president of the RAMPS group at Monacan High School. He was close friends with Revere. The organization builds ramps for people living with disabilities to help them get in and out of their home. Lori Magnuson is the faculty adviser for the service group.

"He was all about helping the community, helping people who needed things, being of service to people, helping people live life to the fullest. Henry lived his life to fullest, he wanted others to live their life to the fullest," Magnuson said.

On Tuesday, Blaze Pizza in Midlothian donated 20 percent of the profits from its sales to support the RAMPS organization. Magnuson says the support was incredible, because so many people came out to support a cause that was close the Henry's heart.

"We call them this morning and said, 'this might be a little bit bigger than we originally planned.' It's been a great turnout, we've raised good money for RAMPS, we've been able to honor Henry. It's been just a really wonderful experience, people from all over the community," she told NBC12.

