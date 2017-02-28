Petersburg treasurer under fire as residents rushed to pay bills

A battle is brewing in Petersburg between the city treasurer and the agency hired to turn the city around.

It comes on the very day neighbors flooded City Hall to pay their tax bills before they're charged any penalties. A city consultant is taking issue with how the Treasurer's Office is processing those payments.

One thing is clear: Petersburg needs every penny it can get. That's why the city is now trying to work through complications when it comes to collecting.

On Tuesday, residents poured in to City Hall with tax bills in hand, rushing to meet the 5 p.m. deadline.

"I been in there for about an hour," said Renee Thorpe. "The process was a little slow because a lot of people had questions."

It's a big deal for Petersburg because the city is in dire straits financially.

Janny Perry happened to drive by and saw the long line. She claims she never got a tax bill in the mail.

"Today is the deadline?" said Perry. "I'm not paying no penalty because I don't have any extra money."

NBC12's Brent Solomon went to get the elderly woman help.

"I know it usually be a line when we pay our taxes," said Perry.

Even though it was after 5 p.m. and the doors were locked, a representative from the City Manager's office noticed us. After explaining Perry's situation, the representative promised to research her complaint.

But there are other issues here. The city's turnaround consultant claims the treasurer is taking too long to process payments.

Robert Bobb says he knows because he did an investigation into water bill payments.

"Only to find out it was days later before the citizens' check was actually cashed, and by that time in this case, citizens were in the process of receiving a delinquent notice for not paying their current bill," said Bobb.

Treasurer Kevin Brown says his office got behind when the lines started picking up last week. Now Bobb is calling for a lock box where payments made to the city will be cashed the very same day.

"There should have been a check-and-balance system in place 40 years ago," said Thorpe.

The treasurer says when it comes to that suggested lock box, he plans to have it in place by April or May.

"I can't wait for that process to start," said Brown.

