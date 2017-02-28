Richmond woman with disability needs help moving furniture

A Richmond woman with spina bifida turns to 12 On Your Side as she tries to get her apartment ready for the next phase in her fight.

She wants to keep her body moving despite her disability. That requires moving some heavy furniture, but that's a real challenge when money is extremely tight.

Looking at Corinne Schill, you might think she's perfectly fine. Beneath that effervescent personality is a young woman in constant pain who puts on a good front but needs help moving two pieces of furniture.

Accepting the reality of a lifelong disability is daunting, but it's something Schill came to terms with long ago. The 38-year-old has a birth defect that causes bone deformities and often paralysis.

"I don't know what might happen every day," said Schill. "One minute, I might be perfectly fine talking to you, smiling and everything, and the next thing you know, I'm on my death bed."

Right now, she's fighting a foot infection and she worries about complications that could knock her off her feet long term.

"I have a bone deformity from the waist down. The bone is just cutting off the circulation, and I'm basically losing the blood flow. Mainly, my right leg, but both of them to the point it's down to 30 percent blood flow," said Schill.

Preparing for the unexpected means moving a billiard table out of her apartment and an old floor-model TV. Schill is focused on making room for a hospital bed in her living room, since surgery is inevitable.

Finding a company or individuals willing to move the two items has been difficult.

"They won’t take on the job, basically because I live on a second-floor apartment. It would be a risk to remove large items, plus the main thing is nobody is taking electronics anymore, especially like old TVs like this."

She says it would be a relief if she could find help moving those two items.

"Financially, people would want some kind of donation and I wish I had that, but sometimes the biggest hug is the best thing you can get sometimes."

NBC12 is working to find a professional moving company to pick up the old TV and billiard table. The TV works - Schill just can't afford cable. The pool table is in good condition and could be the center of fun times in someone's home.

