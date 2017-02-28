Acts of Kindness: Next door neighbor honored

Michelle Latney lives with her 73-year-old mother. Ever since her father passed away, Michelle says her next door neighbor and his son have stepped up to help her family.

She says they have surprised her with many acts of goodwill and never wanted to take any kind of credit or compensation. She says it’s meant so much, especially since her neighbor has a lot on his plate.

Michelle was thrilled to be able to turn the tables and surprise her neighbor. He was in the yard working on his car when Michelle told him she nominated him for our Acts Of Kindness recognition.

