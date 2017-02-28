1 arrested, 2 detained after assault at VCU parking deck

Two people were detained after police say a person was assaulted at a VCU parking deck on Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)

One person was arrested and two people were detained after police say a person was assaulted at the West Broad Street Parking Deck on Tuesday.

The victim suffered minor injuries. A source tells NBC12's Ashley Monfort that the person injured is a VCU student.

Police have not identified any of the people involved or announced any charges at this time.

A VCU spokesperson say police got the call for an assault at the West Broad Street Parking deck Tuesday afternoon. The spokesperson would not give many details, but a source tells NBC12 this started because of a verbal altercation.

That source says a VCU student was sticking up for a woman when a group was yelling catcalls at her. There was an argument, and the source says somebody took out a baseball bat on the VCU student.

A spokesperson say the injuries are minor. The panic button in the parking deck was hit and the group took off.

NBC12 did get video of a man in handcuffs. A VCU spokesperson says the man was involved in the assault, but said he was arrested because he's wanted out of another jurisdiction.

VCU says no charges have been filed at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

