Amazon server outage affecting several web services

If you're struggling to get work done today because some of the web services you use are not working, you are not alone.

Amazon has announced that one of their servers, S3 in US-EAST-1, is experiencing high error rates.

"We continue to experience high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1, which is impacting various AWS services. We are working hard at repairing S3, believe we understand root cause, and are working on implementing what we believe will remediate the issue," said the company on Amazon Web Services.

The outage is affecting several websites, including isitdownrightnow.com.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12