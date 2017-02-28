Petersburg cancer patient calls 12 for help with issues getting SNAP benefits

NBC12 On Your Side is getting answers for a Petersburg woman battling cancer, after she says she hasn't received her food stamps.

Barbara Stewart says she's called the Petersburg Social Services Department but still has an empty Electronic Benefits Transfer card.

Stewart, who is battling liver cancer and pancreatitis, says she applied for SNAP benefits last month and turned in all the necessary paperwork. Stewart showed NBC12 a document, stamped by a Social Services employee on Feb. 6. The document indicates that Stewart did turn in the paperwork.

Stewart received her first round of benefits but says it hasn’t been refilled. She says the Social Services Department hasn’t gotten back to her, after she repeatedly reached out.

A spokesperson for Petersburg says Stewart never turned in her paperwork and that an administrator left her a voicemail.

"Social service is all messed up down there," said Stewart. "I went to the church today across from the Social Security office… and they gave me some food."

Stewart says she never got the voicemail and has repeatedly contacted the Social Services office, to no avail.

NBC12 showed the stamped and dated document to city officials and is waiting for a response.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12