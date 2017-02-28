After beating cancer, Chesterfield student raises money for other kids

Being diagnosed at a young age with neuroblastoma hasn't slowed down a Robious Middle student. Instead, it has sparked a passion to help others.

At four years old, Ber van der Meer's life changed forever. As a toddler, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. For the next few years, he would travel back and forth to NYC with his family to get treatment.

During that time, friends and family created Ber's Bowl to raise money for his medical bills.

After years of fighting, Ber got great news; an experimental treatment worked and he was cancer-free.

"I remember how lucky I am to survive. Back in 2007, only two out of five would make it through," said Ber. "Thousands of other kids that have cancer right now. Sadly, pediatric cancer is the number one disease that takes away a child’s life in the US right now. It’s clearly unacceptable."

Now, the 13-year-old continues to raise money, not for himself but for other children going through similar situations.

"So many families we’ve gotten close to through this journey, we’ve seen them lose their children," said Ber’s mom, adding how grateful she was to be able to give back to a community that supported her family.

Ber's Bowl raised $16,000 this year at ACAC. It originally started as a fundraiser for Ber himself, put on by friends and family to raise money for his medical bills. Ber and his supporters continue to host the fundraiser every year to fund childhood cancer research.

Ber is holding another fundraiser Thursday as a bake sale at his school. He will donate the money to Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, the non-profit he credits for saving his life.

It was an experimental treatment funded by Cookies that turned his health around.

In addition, he hosts ‘hat days’ in local schools, where students can donate a dollar to wear a hat to class. The family is also planning for the 8th annual RVA city-wide bake sale on Sept. 9.

More information on Ber’s story can be seen in a video on the homepage of http://www.cookiesforkidscancer.org.

