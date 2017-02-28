Mentioned on air: February 27 - March 5

An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.More >>
An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
A Richmond woman turned to 12 Investigators for help and got a surprise following our investigation.More >>
A Richmond woman turned to 12 Investigators for help and got a surprise following our investigation.More >>
Police killed a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
Police killed a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
The pool season is underway, and the summer heat is picking up. But as you head out to have fun in the sun, make sure you're protecting your skin and your kids'.More >>
The pool season is underway, and the summer heat is picking up. But as you head out to have fun in the sun, make sure you're protecting your skin and your kids'.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.More >>
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.More >>
Police killed a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
Police killed a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.More >>
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.More >>
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.More >>
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.More >>