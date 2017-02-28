New rowhouses planned near Richmond's Museum District

A new development is planning on building rowhouses at the corner of North Thompson Street and Cutshaw Avenue.

The project, called The Meridian, will include eight modern rowhouses for sale, and construction is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

Each house will be approximately 1,800 square feet and will feature rooftop decks, open floor plans, and off-street parking, the developer, Snipes Properties, said in a press release.

The individual homes will be offered for sale from $450,000 to $499,000.

“Meridian will be similar to other modern infill projects, but we’re bringing our product to market at a much more attractive price point,” said Carter Snipes, owner of Snipes Properties.

The cost of the project has not yet been released.

The Meridian is located on the border of Scott's Addition and the Museum District.

The homes will be available for sale starting immediately, and each home will take nine months to complete, the developer said.

