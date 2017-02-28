Hardywood's Goochland facility to open in spring of 2018

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery is now planning on opening its Goochland production facility in the spring of 2018, according to Richmond BizSense. The target date for the first phase of the complex was originally set for this spring.

The construction firm for the Hardywood said they elected to wait for better weather to break ground.

"The natural progression of the master planning and design would have had the job starting in the winter," said John Waechter, of Loughridge & Co, the construction firm. "Regardless of soil type, doing massive earthwork in the winter is extremely risky, financially. This particular soil type is great material - you just cannot work it with high moisture content. We elected simply to wait for better weather to start."

They officially broke ground in May 2016, which is six months after their groundbreaking ceremony.

Construction for the concrete foundation and the steel framing is currently underway.

Hardywood recently opened its taproom in Charlottesville.

