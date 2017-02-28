Chesterfield students given free eye exams to help with learning

Henrico Public Schools officials say students and staff have returned to class after evacuating Douglas Freeman High School on Thursday morning.More >>
Henrico Public Schools officials say students and staff have returned to class after evacuating Douglas Freeman High School on Thursday morning.More >>
For the fourth year in a row, Henrico's Tejas Muthusamy -- an eighth grader at Moody Middle School -- is in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
For the fourth year in a row, Henrico's Tejas Muthusamy -- an eighth grader at Moody Middle School -- is in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is searching for the suspects who robbed a man outside the Sheetz at the corner of Broad Street and Glenside Drive.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is searching for the suspects who robbed a man outside the Sheetz at the corner of Broad Street and Glenside Drive.More >>
A woman was arrested and charged for a larceny that happened at a store in Henrico.More >>
A woman was arrested and charged for a larceny that happened at a store in Henrico.More >>
Henrico police arrested two people after finding an advertisement for "sexual services" on an online forum in exchange for money.More >>
Henrico police arrested two people after finding an advertisement for "sexual services" on an online forum in exchange for money.More >>