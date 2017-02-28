Chesterfield students given free eye exams to help with learning

With vision problems having a potential impact on learning, Chesterfield County Public Schools teamed up with other organizations to provide free eye exams for third-grade students.

Third graders in all Title 1 elementary schools got free eye exams thanks to the school district’s partnership with the James River Rotary Club and Conexus.

On Facebook, the school district points out that one in four children have vision problems significant enough to impact learning.

In a video posted by the school on the district’s Facebook page, the President & CEO of Conexus explained the mission of his business is to eliminate poor vision for students.

“Our primary work is to go into a school system and identify the children that have issues with their vision and make sure it gets corrected,” said Tim Gresham, the President & CEO of Conexus.

In the school’s video, Gresham goes on to explain that because of a recent study with VCU, the group is able to bring eye doctors right into the school to meet with students.

As video plays of the end of that project where students are given the actual glasses, the principal of one school spoke about how it will affect her students.

“It’s hard to put into words just seeing the children when they receive their glasses,” said Julie Buntich, the principal of Elizabeth Scott Elementary. “They’re going to work hard, they appreciate the glasses. It will help them day to day.”

She believes it will help level the playing field for children in Chesterfield schools.

