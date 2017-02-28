Unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions ticket may soon be worthless

The time is ticking for claiming a Mega Millions ticket that is worth $1 million, and the winner must claim the prize by 5 p.m. on March 15.

The ticket was purchased for the Sept. 16, 2016, Mega Millions drawing at the 7-Eleven at 1729 Military Highway South in Chesapeake.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 13-21-28-34-40, and the Mega Ball number was 15. "The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number," the Virginia Lottery said.

Winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. Unclaimed prizes will then go to Virginia's Literary Fund, which is used for educational purposes, like upgrading the technology in schools, as well as teacher retirement funding.

If you have the winning ticket, you should call the Virginia Lottery at 804-692-7000 or 757-825-7800.

